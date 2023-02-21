Goldfinch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.56 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002800 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and $203,318.21 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,672,836 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

