Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

