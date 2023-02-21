GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CAO Charles Lafrades Sells 2,500 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CAO Charles Lafrades sold 2,500 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $14,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GoPro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Featured Stories
