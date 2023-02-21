GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CAO Charles Lafrades Sells 2,500 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CAO Charles Lafrades sold 2,500 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $14,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoPro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 88.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.