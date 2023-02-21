Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

LOPE stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.11. 74,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after buying an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 149,192 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

