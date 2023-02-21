Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Green Dot accounts for about 1.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 276,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,313. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

