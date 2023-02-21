Grindr (NYSE:GRND) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Head to Head Survey

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $9.93 billion 0.11 $91.57 million ($0.18) -26.39 Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HUYA and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22% Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HUYA and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 2 2 2 0 2.00 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.79%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

HUYA beats Grindr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

