Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Position Boosted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet makes up 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

