Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
