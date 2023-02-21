GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.36 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $40.36 million and $55,951.86 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

