Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 11,061 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 1,001,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

