Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPGLY opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $237.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

