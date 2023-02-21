Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.36.

HAS stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

