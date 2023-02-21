HBK Investments L P Boosts Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

HBK Investments L P raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.43% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 74,323 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of LTRPA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 384,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.23. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

