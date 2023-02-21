HBK Investments L P Invests $363,000 in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,229,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,630,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 294,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,418. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.79 and a one year high of 17.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.39.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 118,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,825,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,246,374.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

