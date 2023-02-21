HBK Investments L P Reduces Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CPTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

