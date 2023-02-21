HBK Investments L P Sells 212,933 Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,933 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.88% of TLG Acquisition One worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLG Acquisition One Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLGA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

TLG Acquisition One Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.