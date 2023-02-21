HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
