HBK Investments L P Trims Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.26% of Bridgetown worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Bridgetown Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,362. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

