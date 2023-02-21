HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 10,946 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $464,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 51.0% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 219,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

