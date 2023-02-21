HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.