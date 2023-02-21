HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

SEIC stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,565 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

