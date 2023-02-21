HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 831.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $355.48 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $361.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

