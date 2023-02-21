HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

