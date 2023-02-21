HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 73,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.