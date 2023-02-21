HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GS opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,878 shares of company stock valued at $23,537,551 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

