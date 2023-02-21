HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.