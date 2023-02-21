HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

