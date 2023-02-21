HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 119.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHK stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

