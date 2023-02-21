Head to Head Review: ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITV pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 2 3 0 0 1.60 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ITV and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 83.29%. Given Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is more favorable than ITV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITV and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV N/A N/A N/A $0.10 11.00 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A $0.29 12.90

ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación beats ITV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment. The company was founded in September 1955 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform. It operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM, etc. brands. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

