Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $59.67 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $59.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00081951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00056888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,830,605 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,830,605.204735 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08541166 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $54,937,036.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

