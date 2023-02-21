Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762,188 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 125,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,514. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

