Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up about 1.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,203. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

