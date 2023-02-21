Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 643 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,026. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.