Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 75,989 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,989 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 5.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Public Storage worth $106,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.22. The company had a trading volume of 717,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $303.06. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

