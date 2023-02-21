Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 84,944 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,944 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.38. 127,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

