Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,721,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

HST stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 1,566,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,593. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

