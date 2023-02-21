HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HLE stock opened at €78.75 ($83.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.82 ($55.13) and a 52-week high of €82.55 ($87.82). The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

