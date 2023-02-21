Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.89

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.89 and last traded at $242.18, with a volume of 613445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.79.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

