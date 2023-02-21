HMI Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623,060 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 4.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of Twilio worth $115,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Company Profile

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.59.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

