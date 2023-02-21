Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.68.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
