Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

