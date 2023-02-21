Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $226,666.65

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $226,666.65 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

