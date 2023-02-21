Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hostess Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 837,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,230. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

