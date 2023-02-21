Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% (implying $1.41-1.44 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 837,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,304. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 680.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,630 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

