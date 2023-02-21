HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.48

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 980490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.38) to GBX 570 ($6.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HSBC by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,172 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

