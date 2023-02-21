HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Boosted by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 2.8% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $397.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

