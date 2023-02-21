HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.51 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.24-$4.32 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $419.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

