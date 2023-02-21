Humanscape Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00418102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.46 or 0.27695820 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

