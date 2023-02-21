HUNT Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.54 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $75.54 million and $46.98 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00418102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.46 or 0.27695820 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

