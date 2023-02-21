Huobi Token Price Up 7.4% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $871.59 million and approximately $39.19 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00022201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002007 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Huobi Token
Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.
Huobi Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.