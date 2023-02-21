IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Cut by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP decreased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,662 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,532,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in IAA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,231,000 after buying an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IAA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IAA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,662,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

IAA Stock Performance

About IAA

IAA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 745,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,651. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.45. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.